Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000.
XHB opened at $38.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $42.02.
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
