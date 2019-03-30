Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 51,371 Shares of Plantronics Inc (PLT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 385.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Signition LP boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 6,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Plantronics by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Guido Jouret bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.03 per share, for a total transaction of $73,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,561.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 10,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.08 per share, with a total value of $480,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,564.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Plantronics Inc has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $82.28.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plantronics Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

