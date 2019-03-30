Square, Inc. (SQ) Stake Lifted by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Square by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 71,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $3,486,000. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $5,610,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $163,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,398,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $7,648,288.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,374,161 shares of company stock valued at $98,021,361. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Square to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Macquarie began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Square to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.98.

SQ opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,713.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 3.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.88 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

