Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their hold rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $21.87 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn R. Gensch sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $75,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 6,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $146,834.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,581.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,298. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,356.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,188,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,777 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

