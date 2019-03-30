Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $887.96 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.52-0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/sportsmans-warehouse-spwh-releases-fy20-earnings-guidance.html.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.