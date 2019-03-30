Spirit Airlines Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share (SAVE)

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spirit Airlines in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of $862.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAVE. Wolfe Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines to $59.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE opened at $52.86 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $65.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 2,695.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $42,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

