Sphre AIR (XID) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $479.00

Sphre AIR (CURRENCY:XID) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Sphre AIR token can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui and Cryptopia. Sphre AIR has a total market cap of $0.00 and $479.00 worth of Sphre AIR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sphre AIR has traded down 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.02 or 0.17132237 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00059943 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00001323 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Sphre AIR Profile

Sphre AIR is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2017. Sphre AIR ‘s total supply is 30,820,620 tokens. Sphre AIR ‘s official website is sphereidentity.com . The Reddit community for Sphre AIR is /r/SphreCo . Sphre AIR ‘s official Twitter account is @sphreco

Sphre AIR Token Trading

Sphre AIR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphre AIR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphre AIR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphre AIR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

