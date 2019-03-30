SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 0.9% of Chemical Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chemical Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

SPY opened at $282.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $293.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2331 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

