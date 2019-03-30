SpankChain Price Tops $0.0113 on Major Exchanges (SPANK)

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, SpankChain has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One SpankChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, Radar Relay and Cryptopia. SpankChain has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and $10,672.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00404894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.01592008 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00238667 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006624 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003378 BTC.

About SpankChain

SpankChain launched on October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain . SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . SpankChain’s official website is spankchain.com . The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SpankChain

SpankChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpankChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

