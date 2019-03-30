S&P Global (SPGI) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. S&P Global earned a media sentiment score of -1.82 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected S&P Global's analysis:

SPGI stock opened at $210.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. S&P Global has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $1,955,265.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $350,570.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,871.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,251 shares of company stock worth $3,437,289. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

