Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.92 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Stock

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,093.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 101,272 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,126,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 408.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000.

EFAV stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 632,992 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

