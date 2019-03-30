Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (PWC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,523,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $965,000.

Shares of PWC traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.24. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a twelve month low of $82.90 and a twelve month high of $107.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1268 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

