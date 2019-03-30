Southwestern Energy (SWN) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,668 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 1,255.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWN shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

