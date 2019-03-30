Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.79. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marie Taylor Leibson bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $44,655.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $44,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,324 shares of company stock worth $248,175. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 418,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 539,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 89.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 834,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.