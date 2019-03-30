Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Class L (COCSF) Share Price

News headlines about Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Class L (OTCMKTS:COCSF) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Class L earned a daily sentiment score of 1.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCMKTS COCSF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,550. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. Class L has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

