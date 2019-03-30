Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Bank of SC (BKSC) Stock Price

News articles about Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bank of SC earned a daily sentiment score of -1.37 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BKSC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.23. 2,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064. Bank of SC has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of -0.04.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of SC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

