Somero Enterprises, Inc. (SOM) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on April 26th

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SOM stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.27 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. Somero Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 430 ($5.62).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Somero Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other Somero Enterprises news, insider Jack Cooney sold 800,000 shares of Somero Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £2,720,000 ($3,554,161.77).

About Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

