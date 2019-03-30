Sohu.com (SOHU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

SOHU opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.40. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.