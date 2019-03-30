Societe Generale (SCGLY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SCGLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Societe Generale from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Friday, January 18th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an underperform rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

SCGLY opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00. Societe Generale has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Societe Generale had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 6.55%. Analysts expect that Societe Generale will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

