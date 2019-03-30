Social Send Market Capitalization Tops $839,829.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Social Send coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Social Send has a market capitalization of $839,829.00 and approximately $1,081.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 158.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

