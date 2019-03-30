Snovio (SNOV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22,921.00

Snovio (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. Snovio has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $22,921.00 worth of Snovio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Snovio has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Snovio token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Snovio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00411554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024425 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.01585935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00237110 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006791 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003355 BTC.

About Snovio

Snovio was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Snovio’s total supply is 651,129,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,980,448 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovio is /r/snovio_ico . Snovio’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . Snovio’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio . The official website for Snovio is tokensale.snov.io

Buying and Selling Snovio

Snovio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bibox and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snovio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snovio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.