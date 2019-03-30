Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) announced a semiannual dividend on Friday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the medical equipment provider on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.25.

Smith & Nephew has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years. Smith & Nephew has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Smith & Nephew to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smith & Nephew stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

