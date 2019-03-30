SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0000

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $284,580.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

