Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smart Global were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Smart Global by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 417,170 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Smart Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Smart Global by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Smart Global by 7,691.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Smart Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGH. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Smart Global from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $53,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $60,099.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,876. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smart Global stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.39.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Smart Global had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 66.32%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Smart Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

