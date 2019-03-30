SM Energy (SM) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SM. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of SM Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.00 and a beta of 3.11. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). SM Energy had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1,476.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 632,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 592,145 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $135,000.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

