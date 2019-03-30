SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.07 ($15.20).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AM3D shares. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

AM3D stock traded up €3.27 ($3.80) during trading on Friday, hitting €9.70 ($11.28). The company had a trading volume of 509,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,489. The company has a market capitalization of $174.60 million and a P/E ratio of -41.45. SLM Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of €5.63 ($6.55) and a fifty-two week high of €37.35 ($43.43).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

