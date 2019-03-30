SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 458,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,664 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.54% of SL Green Realty worth $36,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 324.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $94.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SL Green Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.91 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.95.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $230,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $216,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $191,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $317.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.12 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 3.82%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2018, SL Green held interests in 101 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.0 million square feet.

