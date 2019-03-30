Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,150,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $26,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Skechers USA by 3.7% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Skechers USA by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Skechers USA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Skechers USA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Skechers USA from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Skechers USA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $33.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.91. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 6.49%. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 71,178 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $2,326,808.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 32,943 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total value of $1,123,026.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,876.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,877 shares of company stock worth $15,713,901. 27.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

