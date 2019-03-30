Sirona Biochem (SBM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.17

Sirona Biochem Corp (CVE:SBM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 147000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market cap of $35.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71.

In other news, Director Howard Jarman Verrico sold 460,000 shares of Sirona Biochem stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$50,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,791,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$637,037.50.

Sirona Biochem Corp. operates as a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company in Canada and France. The company develops programs in three areas, including diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

