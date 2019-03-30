Sirius XM (SIRI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Sirius XM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.26.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a $0.0121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cook sold 56,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $344,003.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,445,007 shares in the company, valued at $8,857,892.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 48,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $293,988.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 462,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,537.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,516 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.