Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBGI. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Chairman David D. Smith acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.52 per share, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $587,155.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,861 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,071 over the last three months. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 114.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

