Siliconware Precision Industries (SPIL) & ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Siliconware Precision Industries (NASDAQ:SPIL) and ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Siliconware Precision Industries alerts:

2.7% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Siliconware Precision Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Siliconware Precision Industries and ChipMOS Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siliconware Precision Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChipMOS Technologies $603.80 million 1.02 $36.00 million N/A N/A

ChipMOS Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Siliconware Precision Industries.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Siliconware Precision Industries and ChipMOS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siliconware Precision Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Siliconware Precision Industries and ChipMOS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siliconware Precision Industries N/A N/A N/A ChipMOS Technologies 5.91% 6.00% 3.33%

Dividends

Siliconware Precision Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share. ChipMOS Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Siliconware Precision Industries has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

ChipMOS Technologies beats Siliconware Precision Industries on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Siliconware Precision Industries Company Profile

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. provides semiconductor packaging and testing services in the United States, China, Taiwan, Europe, and internationally. It provides packaging and testing solutions, including advanced packages, substrate packages, and lead-frame packages, as well as testing for logic and mixed signal devices to measure and ensure the performance, functionality, and reliability of packaged semiconductor devices. The company also offers turnkey services; and flip-chip and wafer bumping services. Its substrate packages category employs the ball grid array design, which utilizes a laminated substrate and places the electrical connections on the bottom of the package; and lead-frame packages that are characterized by a semiconductor chip encapsulated in a plastic molding compound with metal leads on the perimeter. The company's testing and other services include wafer probing that involves sorting the processed wafer for defects; final testing services for logic and mixed signal and RF integrated circuit packages; burn in services for testing products; and other testing services, such as system-level testing, lead/ball scanner, marking, and tape and reel services. It serves customers in the personal computer, communications, consumer integrated circuits, and non-commodity memory semiconductor markets. The company has a strategic alliance with Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd. Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Siliconware Precision Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siliconware Precision Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.