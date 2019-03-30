Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.76 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

NYSE:SIG opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 31st. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/signet-jewelers-ltd-sig-shares-bought-by-two-sigma-advisers-lp.html.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.