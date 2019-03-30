Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Sierra Bancorp worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 516,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $403,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robb Evans purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $26,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.30 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

