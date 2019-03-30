SI-Bone (SIBN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

SIBN opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 15.11. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $442.67 million and a P/E ratio of -25.87.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,584,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,802,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,835,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,295,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

