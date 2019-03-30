Short Interest in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Declines By 7.7%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,982,456 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 25,978,849 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,548,217 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of SBUX opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $3,456,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,132,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock worth $38,789,988. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 233.5% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 35.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 356,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 92,456 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,488,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.01.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

