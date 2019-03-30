Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Increases By 71.1%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,823,500 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the February 28th total of 1,650,198 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 901,185 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 45,837 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $827,816.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,965.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,399 shares of company stock worth $865,901. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 216.3% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 939,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 642,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,453,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,373,000 after acquiring an additional 639,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 576.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 442,231 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in LivePerson by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 915,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after acquiring an additional 392,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 7.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,791,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after acquiring an additional 255,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) Increases By 71.1%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/short-interest-in-liveperson-inc-lpsn-increases-by-71-1.html.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.