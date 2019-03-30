Short Interest in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Drops By 15.2%

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,379,720 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 14,591,293 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,086,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Shares of ACHN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.45. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.98.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 259,762 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
About Achillion Pharmaceuticals
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.
