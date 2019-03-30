Short Interest in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) Drops By 15.2%

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,379,720 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the February 28th total of 14,591,293 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,086,359 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of ACHN opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.45. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.98.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,442,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 259,762 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

