SHADE Token (SHADE) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.00

SHADE Token (CURRENCY:SHADE) traded down 42.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, SHADE Token has traded 77.3% lower against the dollar. One SHADE Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. SHADE Token has a total market cap of $23.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SHADE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHADE Token alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00043605 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006362 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00015901 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00165403 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000372 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000049 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00046897 BTC.

SHADE Token Profile

SHADE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2014. SHADE Token’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,001,445 tokens. SHADE Token’s official Twitter account is @ShadeCoin . The official website for SHADE Token is www.stellarshade.org

SHADE Token Token Trading

SHADE Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHADE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHADE Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHADE Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHADE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHADE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.