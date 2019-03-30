Serabi Gold (SRB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a report released on Friday.
LON SRB opened at GBX 41 ($0.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Serabi Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 30.05 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27.
Serabi Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.