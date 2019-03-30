Serabi Gold (SRB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) in a report released on Friday.

LON SRB opened at GBX 41 ($0.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Serabi Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 30.05 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

