Sensyne Health’s (SENS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Wednesday. Sensyne Health has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $227.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.
Sensyne Health Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.