Sensyne Health’s (SENS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Sensyne Health stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Wednesday. Sensyne Health has a 52 week low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $227.57 million and a PE ratio of 9.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Sensyne Health Company Profile

Sensyne Health plc, a healthcare technology company, engages in developing digital health software products in the United Kingdom. Its products include SEND, an early warning system that allows healthcare professionals to record vital sign observations, including blood pressure, pulse rate, oxygen saturation, temperature, respiratory rate, responsiveness, the presence of an oxygen mask, and a reason for concern by the nurse taking the observations; EDGE:COPD, a prescribed digital therapeutic for monitoring chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at home; GDm-Health, a patient-to-clinician system for the management of diabetes in pregnancy; and Support-HF, a digital health software system that underpins a remote patient management service for heart failure patients.

