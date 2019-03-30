Sempra Energy (SRE) PT Raised to $137.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

SRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

NYSE:SRE opened at $125.86 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $100.49 and a one year high of $127.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $535,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,759.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $289,217.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,442 shares of company stock valued at $942,429. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

