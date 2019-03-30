Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,891 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 141,423,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 698.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,992,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,445,000 after buying an additional 27,986,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,928,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,235,000 after buying an additional 1,908,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4,426.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,150,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 22,638,593 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab bought 1,352 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $70,452.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Barclays started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

