Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) and Progressive (PGR) Head to Head Survey

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 6.92% 12.69% 2.79% Progressive 8.16% 24.83% 5.90%

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Progressive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.59 billion 1.45 $178.93 million $3.66 17.29 Progressive $31.98 billion 1.32 $2.62 billion $4.42 16.31

Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance Group. Progressive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Progressive shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Progressive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Progressive pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Selective Insurance Group pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Progressive pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Selective Insurance Group and Progressive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 1 4 0 0 1.80 Progressive 0 5 7 1 2.69

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $61.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Progressive has a consensus price target of $72.85, suggesting a potential upside of 1.05%. Given Progressive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progressive is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Volatility & Risk

Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progressive beats Selective Insurance Group on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. It also offers flood insurance products. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, and snowmobiles. The company's Commercial Lines segment provides primary liability, physical damage, and other auto-related insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and non-fleet long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; and non-fleet taxis, black-car services, and airport taxis. Its Property segment provides residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; home, condominium, renters, and other insurance; and general liability and business owner's policies, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it offers reinsurance services. The Progressive Corporation sells its products and services through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet, and mobile devices, and over the phone. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.