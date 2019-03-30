Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB) Director Buys $42,910.56 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $42,910.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456,597 shares in the company, valued at $40,243,070.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 788,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,204. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth $225,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Selecta Biosciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

