Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Position Lifted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Select Medical by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.65.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 41,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $597,339.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,316.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 306,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $4,341,760.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares in the company, valued at $14,848,487.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

