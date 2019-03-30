Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.60 Million

Brokerages expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to announce $360.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.00 million and the highest is $365.89 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $376.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $362.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.50 million.

Several brokerages have commented on WTTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Shares of WTTR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 892,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,242. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Select Energy Services by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

