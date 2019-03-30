SegWit2x 1-Day Volume Tops $477.00 (B2X)

SegWit2x (CURRENCY:B2X) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, SegWit2x has traded down 92.2% against the US dollar. One SegWit2x coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC, Negocie Coins and Exrates. SegWit2x has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $477.00 worth of SegWit2x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SegWit2x alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000167 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SegWit2x

B2X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. SegWit2x’s total supply is 16,879,800 coins. SegWit2x’s official Twitter account is @SegWit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SegWit2x’s official website is b2x-segwit.io . SegWit2x’s official message board is medium.com/@Segwit2X

SegWit2x Coin Trading

SegWit2x can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, Negocie Coins, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SegWit2x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SegWit2x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SegWit2x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SegWit2x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SegWit2x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.