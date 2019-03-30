Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $169.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $229.74.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,452.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,094.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,547 shares of company stock worth $3,609,299 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. FIG Partners upgraded shares of General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.88.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

