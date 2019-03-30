Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $876,000 Stake in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $124.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DTE Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,313,290.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 79,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,977.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 1,700 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $208,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,641.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,835. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Macquarie set a $123.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.42.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

